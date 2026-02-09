Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..

Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.