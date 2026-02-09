Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agen for Workforce is a commercial non-human identity tool by Frontegg. Keycard is a commercial non-human identity tool by Keycard Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale will find Keycard's value in ephemeral credentials and task-based policies, which eliminate the static identity sprawl that makes agent access control a nightmare. SOC2 compliance plus federated authorization with real-time edge enforcement covers the PR.AA and DE.CM requirements most teams actually care about when shipping agents to production. Skip this if you need a universal workforce IAM platform; Keycard is deliberately agent-first and won't replace your employee SSO layer.
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
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Common questions about comparing Agen for Workforce vs Keycard for your non-human identity needs.
Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..
Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agen for Workforce differentiates with Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications. Keycard differentiates with Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones.
Agen for Workforce is developed by Frontegg. Keycard is developed by Keycard Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agen for Workforce and Keycard serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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