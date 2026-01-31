Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Idira: Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Endpoint Privilege Manager..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.