Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Fudo ShareAccess: Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party session monitoring and recording, AI-powered threat detection with four behavioral analysis models, Automated threat response with session control and user blocking..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.