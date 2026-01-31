Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Eos Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Eos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Eos Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale need Eos Identity Security Platform because it's the only platform treating agent identity as a separate security perimeter. The tool maps AI agent access patterns and detects prompt injection plus credential theft in real time, addressing NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls that traditional IAM platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization hasn't operationalized AI agents yet or if you're still evaluating whether agents belong in production; Eos assumes you've already decided they're here.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Eos Identity Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Eos Identity Security Platform differentiates with AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Eos Identity Security Platform is developed by Eos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Eos Identity Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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