Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.