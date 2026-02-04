Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Eos Identity Security Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Eos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Eos Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale need Eos Identity Security Platform because it's the only platform treating agent identity as a separate security perimeter. The tool maps AI agent access patterns and detects prompt injection plus credential theft in real time, addressing NIST PR.AA and ID.AM controls that traditional IAM platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization hasn't operationalized AI agents yet or if you're still evaluating whether agents belong in production; Eos assumes you've already decided they're here.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Eos Identity Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Eos Identity Security Platform: AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks. built by Eos. Core capabilities include AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Eos Identity Security Platform differentiates with AI agent identity visibility, AI agent governance and oversight, Privileged access risk management for AI agents.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Eos Identity Security Platform is developed by Eos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Eos Identity Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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