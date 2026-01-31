Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. ClearVector Identity Graph is a commercial non-human identity tool by ClearVector. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling CI/CD pipelines and service account chaos should start here; ClearVector Identity Graph maps ephemeral and third-party identities across GitHub-to-AWS workflows with provenance tracking that actually survives account deletion. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, which means you get both the visibility and the forensic depth most identity tools skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or uses legacy identity providers; the signal-to-noise ratio drops significantly outside cloud and DevOps-heavy environments.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs ClearVector Identity Graph for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
ClearVector Identity Graph: Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. ClearVector Identity Graph differentiates with Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. ClearVector Identity Graph is developed by ClearVector. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and ClearVector Identity Graph serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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