Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. ClearVector Identity Graph is a commercial non-human identity tool by ClearVector. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling CI/CD pipelines and service account chaos should start here; ClearVector Identity Graph maps ephemeral and third-party identities across GitHub-to-AWS workflows with provenance tracking that actually survives account deletion. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, which means you get both the visibility and the forensic depth most identity tools skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or uses legacy identity providers; the signal-to-noise ratio drops significantly outside cloud and DevOps-heavy environments.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs ClearVector Identity Graph for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
ClearVector Identity Graph: Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. ClearVector Identity Graph differentiates with Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. ClearVector Identity Graph is developed by ClearVector. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and ClearVector Identity Graph serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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