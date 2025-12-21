Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield: Unified Security combining UEM, SIA, SSA, ZTNA, and DLP in one solution. built by Kitecyber. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for centralized device control and policy enforcement, Secure Internet Access (SIA) with phishing and identity theft prevention, Secure SaaS Access (SSA) to control SaaS app usage and data exposure..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.