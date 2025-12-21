Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield is a commercial security service edge tool by Kitecyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Our verdict for this comparison is coming soon.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Unified Security combining UEM, SIA, SSA, ZTNA, and DLP in one solution.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield: Unified Security combining UEM, SIA, SSA, ZTNA, and DLP in one solution. built by Kitecyber. Core capabilities include Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for centralized device control and policy enforcement, Secure Internet Access (SIA) with phishing and identity theft prevention, Secure SaaS Access (SSA) to control SaaS app usage and data exposure..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield differentiates with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for centralized device control and policy enforcement, Secure Internet Access (SIA) with phishing and identity theft prevention, Secure SaaS Access (SSA) to control SaaS app usage and data exposure.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield is developed by Kitecyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise integrates with SIEM. Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield integrates with Google workspace, Office 365, Entra AD, Azure AD, Okta. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Kitecyber Data Shield, Device Shield, App Shield serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox