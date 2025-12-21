Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection: Spam and malicious traffic blocking service for websites and applications. built by zerospam. Core capabilities include IP address threat checking against database, Configurable threat confidence scoring (0-100), Automatic blocking and redirection of high-risk visitors..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.