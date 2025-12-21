Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services: Managed DDoS protection service with 24x7 SOC support and mitigation. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring and support, Fully managed on-premises DDoS protection via Arbor Edge Defense, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation with 15+ Tbps capacity across 16 scrubbing centers..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.