Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by NETSCOUT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing volumetric attacks will value NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services for its hybrid architecture that doesn't force a binary choice between on-premises control and cloud scale. The 15+ Tbps capacity across 16 scrubbing centers with automated failover between edge and cloud handles attacks that would saturate a single defense layer, while 24x7 SOC management means you're not staffing DDoS response yourself. Skip this if your organization has minimal public-facing infrastructure or lacks the budget for managed services; the value proposition collapses without sustained attack volume or the operational overhead you're trying to offload.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Managed DDoS protection service with 24x7 SOC support and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services: Managed DDoS protection service with 24x7 SOC support and mitigation. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring and support, Fully managed on-premises DDoS protection via Arbor Edge Defense, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation with 15+ Tbps capacity across 16 scrubbing centers..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services differentiates with 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring and support, Fully managed on-premises DDoS protection via Arbor Edge Defense, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation with 15+ Tbps capacity across 16 scrubbing centers.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services is developed by NETSCOUT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and NETSCOUT Arbor Managed DDoS Protection Services serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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