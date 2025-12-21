Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

MCK Managed DDoS Protection: Managed DDoS mitigation service with multi-layered protection & monitoring. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include Automatic DDoS mitigation with traffic isolation and filtering, Protection against Layer 3, Layer 4, and Layer 7 attacks, 24/7 monitoring and support from certified specialists..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.