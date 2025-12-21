Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

MCK Managed DDoS Protection: Managed DDoS mitigation service with multi-layered protection & monitoring. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include Automatic DDoS mitigation with traffic isolation and filtering, Protection against Layer 3, Layer 4, and Layer 7 attacks, 24/7 monitoring and support from certified specialists..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.