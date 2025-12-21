Gatekeeper

Network operators and service providers facing multi-vector DDoS attacks will find Gatekeeper's distributed algorithm approach valuable because it actually scales with your bandwidth requirements instead of hitting throughput walls like centralized scrubbing centers do. The open source model with 1,591 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor infrastructure, and deployment across your own edge nodes gives you detection latency measured in milliseconds rather than the round-trip delays of cloud mitigation services. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping Layer 7 application attacks; Gatekeeper prioritizes network-layer volumetric defense, leaving sophisticated HTTP floods to separate WAF tooling.