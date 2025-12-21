Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Gatekeeper is a free ddos mitigation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Network operators and service providers facing multi-vector DDoS attacks will find Gatekeeper's distributed algorithm approach valuable because it actually scales with your bandwidth requirements instead of hitting throughput walls like centralized scrubbing centers do. The open source model with 1,591 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor infrastructure, and deployment across your own edge nodes gives you detection latency measured in milliseconds rather than the round-trip delays of cloud mitigation services. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping Layer 7 application attacks; Gatekeeper prioritizes network-layer volumetric defense, leaving sophisticated HTTP floods to separate WAF tooling.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
An open source DDoS protection system that uses distributed algorithms to defend against multi-vector attacks and scale to handle varying bandwidth requirements for network operators and service providers.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Gatekeeper for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Gatekeeper: An open source DDoS protection system that uses distributed algorithms to defend against multi-vector attacks and scale to handle varying bandwidth requirements for network operators and service providers..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. Gatekeeper is open-source with 1,591 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and Gatekeeper serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, Traffic Filtering, Mitigation. Key differences: Akamai Prolexic is Commercial while Gatekeeper is Free, Gatekeeper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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