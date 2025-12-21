Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Gatekeeper is a free ddos mitigation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Network operators and service providers facing multi-vector DDoS attacks will find Gatekeeper's distributed algorithm approach valuable because it actually scales with your bandwidth requirements instead of hitting throughput walls like centralized scrubbing centers do. The open source model with 1,591 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor infrastructure, and deployment across your own edge nodes gives you detection latency measured in milliseconds rather than the round-trip delays of cloud mitigation services. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping Layer 7 application attacks; Gatekeeper prioritizes network-layer volumetric defense, leaving sophisticated HTTP floods to separate WAF tooling.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
An open source DDoS protection system that uses distributed algorithms to defend against multi-vector attacks and scale to handle varying bandwidth requirements for network operators and service providers.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Gatekeeper for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Gatekeeper: An open source DDoS protection system that uses distributed algorithms to defend against multi-vector attacks and scale to handle varying bandwidth requirements for network operators and service providers..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Gatekeeper is open-source with 1,591 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Gatekeeper serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Key differences: Akamai Edge DNS is Commercial while Gatekeeper is Free, Gatekeeper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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