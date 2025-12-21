Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services

Teams already invested in Azure infrastructure will find Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services the path of least friction; it operates at layer 3 and 4 without requiring additional agents or appliances, and the free tier covers standard attacks up to 100 Gbps on public IPs. Microsoft's telemetry across Azure's global network means you're getting attack signatures informed by real traffic patterns across millions of customers. Skip this if you need layer 7 application-layer protection or run a hybrid environment where your critical assets sit outside Azure; the service prioritizes mitigation over forensics, so if attack attribution and deep incident analysis matter more than stopping traffic, a dedicated DDoS vendor will serve you better.