Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services is a free ddos mitigation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services
Teams already invested in Azure infrastructure will find Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services the path of least friction; it operates at layer 3 and 4 without requiring additional agents or appliances, and the free tier covers standard attacks up to 100 Gbps on public IPs. Microsoft's telemetry across Azure's global network means you're getting attack signatures informed by real traffic patterns across millions of customers. Skip this if you need layer 7 application-layer protection or run a hybrid environment where your critical assets sit outside Azure; the service prioritizes mitigation over forensics, so if attack attribution and deep incident analysis matter more than stopping traffic, a dedicated DDoS vendor will serve you better.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services: Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic and Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, Mitigation. Key differences: Akamai Prolexic is Commercial while Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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