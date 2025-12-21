Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services

Teams already invested in Azure infrastructure will find Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services the path of least friction; it operates at layer 3 and 4 without requiring additional agents or appliances, and the free tier covers standard attacks up to 100 Gbps on public IPs. Microsoft's telemetry across Azure's global network means you're getting attack signatures informed by real traffic patterns across millions of customers. Skip this if you need layer 7 application-layer protection or run a hybrid environment where your critical assets sit outside Azure; the service prioritizes mitigation over forensics, so if attack attribution and deep incident analysis matter more than stopping traffic, a dedicated DDoS vendor will serve you better.