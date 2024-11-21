Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. Strata YubiKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Strata Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Teams enforcing hardware-backed MFA across hybrid environments will value Strata YubiKey for its phishing-resistant authentication that actually works across both cloud and on-premises systems without requiring constant re-authentication. The tool directly strengthens NIST PR.AA by binding access control to physical possession, eliminating the credential stuffing and SIM swap attacks that plague software tokens. Skip this if your org is still standardizing on a single identity provider or lacks IT maturity to manage hardware distribution; YubiKey's strength is in execution, not in hand-holding deployments.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Strata YubiKey for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Strata YubiKey: Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control. built by Strata Identity..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. Strata YubiKey is developed by Strata Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and Strata YubiKey serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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