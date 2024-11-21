Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.

Strata YubiKey

Teams enforcing hardware-backed MFA across hybrid environments will value Strata YubiKey for its phishing-resistant authentication that actually works across both cloud and on-premises systems without requiring constant re-authentication. The tool directly strengthens NIST PR.AA by binding access control to physical possession, eliminating the credential stuffing and SIM swap attacks that plague software tokens. Skip this if your org is still standardizing on a single identity provider or lacks IT maturity to manage hardware distribution; YubiKey's strength is in execution, not in hand-holding deployments.