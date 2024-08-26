Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. Rublon Authenticator is a free mfa & passwordless tool by Rublon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Teams choosing a free MFA app to reduce password risk without vendor lock-in will find Rublon Authenticator's one-tap push notifications faster than TOTP entry, especially on repeat logins. The app supports multiple accounts and devices from a single install, cutting deployment friction for users managing 5+ apps or accounts. Skip this if your org needs deep integration with identity platforms or audit logging tied to conditional access policies; Rublon stays purposefully simple as a standalone authenticator.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Free mobile app for MFA via push notifications, TOTP, and QR codes.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Rublon Authenticator for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Rublon Authenticator: Free mobile app for MFA via push notifications, TOTP, and QR codes. built by Rublon. Core capabilities include Mobile Push authentication with one-tap approve/deny, Offline TOTP-based Mobile Passcode generation, QR Code authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. Rublon Authenticator differentiates with Mobile Push authentication with one-tap approve/deny, Offline TOTP-based Mobile Passcode generation, QR Code authentication.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. Rublon Authenticator is developed by Rublon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and Rublon Authenticator serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Key differences: Akamai MFA is Commercial while Rublon Authenticator is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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