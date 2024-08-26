Hunt-Detect-Prevent

Security teams building threat hunting programs from scratch should use Hunt-Detect-Prevent to bootstrap their toolkit without waiting for vendor procurement cycles; the GitHub repository aggregates 168-star-validated sources and utilities that work today, free. The real value is in the curated detection logic and prevention patterns sourced from practitioners, not marketing copy, which means you spend less time evaluating overlapping commercial tools and more time tuning detections for your environment. This is not a replacement for a SIEM or EDR,it's a reference library to sharpen your hunt-detect-prevent workflow, so teams expecting a managed platform with alert routing and compliance dashboards will be disappointed.