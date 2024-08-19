Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Zero Networks Microsegmentation: Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.