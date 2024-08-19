Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Zero Networks Microsegmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Zero Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Zero Networks Microsegmentation
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with lateral movement after breaches will find immediate value in Zero Networks Microsegmentation's automated policy generation, which cuts weeks off manual segmentation work and eliminates the blank-slate complexity that kills most microsegmentation projects. The platform's zero open ports architecture and identity-based access controls directly address NIST PR.AA by restricting logical asset access to authenticated users only, reducing your attack surface without requiring network redesign. Skip this if your organization lacks basic network visibility or identity hygiene; Zero Networks assumes you can feed it clean asset and user data to work with.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Zero Networks Microsegmentation for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Zero Networks Microsegmentation: Microsegmentation platform for network, identity, and remote access controls. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Zero Networks Microsegmentation differentiates with Automated network microsegmentation, Identity-based access segmentation, Secure remote access for employees and vendors.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Zero Networks Microsegmentation is developed by Zero Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Zero Networks Microsegmentation serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation, Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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