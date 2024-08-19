Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Zero Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in service account sprawl should use Zero Networks Identity Segmentation to stop lateral movement without the deployment headache of traditional PAM; agentless architecture and 30-day behavioral learning mean you're blocking attacks within weeks, not months. The tool maps NIST PR.AA (access control) and ID.AM (asset management) directly through automated discovery and segmentation policies, cutting the manual work of identity hygiene in half. Skip this if your organization lacks basic asset inventory or runs primarily on-premises Windows infrastructure without hybrid cloud, since the tool's value compounds with visibility across distributed environments.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Zero Networks Identity Segmentation for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation: Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Service account discovery and visibility, Automated service account logon restrictions, Multi-factor authentication for privileged logons..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Zero Networks Identity Segmentation differentiates with Service account discovery and visibility, Automated service account logon restrictions, Multi-factor authentication for privileged logons.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is developed by Zero Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Zero Networks Identity Segmentation serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Lateral Movement, Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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