Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Zero Networks Identity Segmentation: Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications. built by Zero Networks. Core capabilities include Service account discovery and visibility, Automated service account logon restrictions, Multi-factor authentication for privileged logons..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.