Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Trend Micro Container Security: Container security platform with image scanning, admission control, and runtime. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and compliance violations, Policy-based admission control for Kubernetes, CI/CD pipeline integration with automated scanning..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.