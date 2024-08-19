Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Isovalent Kubernetes Networking is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Isovalent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Isovalent Kubernetes Networking
Enterprise security teams running multi-cluster Kubernetes environments will get the most from Isovalent Kubernetes Networking because its eBPF-based CNI replaces kube-proxy and enforces identity-aware network policies at L3/L4/L7 without sidecars, cutting both attack surface and operational overhead. The platform's coverage of PR.IR and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 reflects strong architectural resilience and continuous monitoring capabilities across cluster mesh deployments. This is not the right fit for organizations whose Kubernetes footprint is small or whose networking team lacks Linux kernel familiarity; eBPF complexity demands ops maturity to avoid becoming a liability.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Isovalent Kubernetes Networking for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Isovalent Kubernetes Networking: Enterprise Kubernetes networking platform built on Cilium and eBPF. built by Isovalent. Core capabilities include High-performance CNI with eBPF technology, Layer 4/7 load balancing, Transparent encryption for network traffic..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Isovalent Kubernetes Networking differentiates with High-performance CNI with eBPF technology, Layer 4/7 load balancing, Transparent encryption for network traffic.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Isovalent Kubernetes Networking is developed by Isovalent. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation integrates with Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, CMDB. Isovalent Kubernetes Networking integrates with Red Hat OpenShift. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Isovalent Kubernetes Networking serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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