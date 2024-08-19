Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Isovalent Cilium Mesh is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Isovalent. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying multi-cluster Kubernetes across hybrid infrastructure should pick Isovalent Cilium Mesh for identity-based microsegmentation that actually works at the kernel level instead of relying on overlay abstractions. Its eBPF runtime enforcement covers PR.AA and DE.CM functions simultaneously, meaning you get access control and continuous monitoring from the same data plane without separate agents. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly VMs or you need CNAPP features like vulnerability scanning; Cilium is a networking and security layer, not a workload protection platform.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Isovalent Cilium Mesh for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Isovalent Cilium Mesh: Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments. built by Isovalent. Core capabilities include Multi-cluster networking with Cluster Mesh and overlapping IP support, Universal connectivity across Kubernetes, VMs, and physical servers, Transit gateway for cloud and on-premises network integration..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Isovalent Cilium Mesh differentiates with Multi-cluster networking with Cluster Mesh and overlapping IP support, Universal connectivity across Kubernetes, VMs, and physical servers, Transit gateway for cloud and on-premises network integration.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Isovalent Cilium Mesh is developed by Isovalent. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation integrates with Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, CMDB. Isovalent Cilium Mesh integrates with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Isovalent Cilium Mesh serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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