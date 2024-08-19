Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Isovalent Cilium Mesh: Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments. built by Isovalent. Core capabilities include Multi-cluster networking with Cluster Mesh and overlapping IP support, Universal connectivity across Kubernetes, VMs, and physical servers, Transit gateway for cloud and on-premises network integration..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.