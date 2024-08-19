Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.