Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Illumio Zero Trust Security is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Illumio Zero Trust Security because microsegmentation actually stops lateral movement where network segmentation alone fails. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which means you're not just preventing breach spread but catching what gets through. Skip this if your environment is mostly SaaS-first with minimal on-premises workloads; Illumio's strength is taming sprawling hybrid and multi-cloud setups where traditional perimeter controls don't apply.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Illumio Zero Trust Security for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Illumio Zero Trust Security: Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and endpoint protection. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation)..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Illumio Zero Trust Security differentiates with Microsegmentation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Real-time visibility and risk prioritization (Illumio Insights), Workload isolation and segmentation (Illumio Segmentation).
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Illumio Zero Trust Security is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Illumio Zero Trust Security serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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