Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Elisity Microsegmentation Platform is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Elisity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying identity-based network access control will get the most from Elisity Microsegmentation Platform because it ties segmentation decisions directly to user and service identity rather than static IP rules, reducing both the blast radius of lateral movement and the operational overhead of maintaining network policies at scale. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.IR strongly, meaning it handles both access enforcement and resilient architecture design, though it prioritizes access control over continuous anomaly detection compared to tools that emphasize DE.CM capabilities. Skip this if your organization needs deep behavioral analytics or has minimal identity infrastructure in place; Elisity assumes mature identity hygiene and enforcement readiness.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Elisity Microsegmentation Platform for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Elisity Microsegmentation Platform: Identity-based microsegmentation solution for network access control. built by Elisity..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Elisity Microsegmentation Platform is developed by Elisity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Elisity Microsegmentation Platform serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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