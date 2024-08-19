Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access: ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard. built by Bowtie. Core capabilities include Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.