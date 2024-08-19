Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Bowtie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access
Security teams managing distributed workforces across multiple cloud regions should prioritize Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access for its refusal to backhaul traffic through centralized gateways, which eliminates the bottleneck that tanks performance in traditional ZTNA deployments. The distributed control plane runs entirely on your infrastructure, not Bowtie's, and WireGuard encryption keeps private keys out of vendor hands, addressing the NIST PR.AA identity and access control requirement without trust dependency. This isn't for buyers seeking integrated secure web gateway capabilities from a single vendor; Bowtie's on-device SWG component is functional but plays second fiddle to its network access core.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access: ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard. built by Bowtie. Core capabilities include Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access differentiates with Direct device-to-resource encrypted tunneling without backhauling through middleman networks, On-device policy enforcement for authentication, encryption, and access control, Distributed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with on-device web filtering.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access is developed by Bowtie. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Bowtie Zero Trust Network Access serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both cover Network Segmentation, Microsegmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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