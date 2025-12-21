Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Protecto CBAC for AI: Context-aware access control for AI pipelines, LLMs, and multi-agent workflows. built by Protecto. Core capabilities include Context-aware access control based on meaning, intent, and user/agent/tool identity, Fine-grained protection of PII, PHI, salaries, IP, and contract data, Adaptive policy rules supporting block, mask, or transform enforcement actions..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.