Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. LLM Guard is a free llm guardrails tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Teams building internal LLM applications on tight budgets will find LLM Guard's free toolkit most valuable for its prompt injection detection and data leakage prevention, which address the attack vectors that matter most in early deployment phases. The 2,043 GitHub stars and active community indicate a maintained project with enough adoption to validate its sanitization approach against real-world LLM risks. Skip this if you need commercial SLA support, managed infrastructure, or detection beyond prompt-level threats; LLM Guard is a self-hosted library for teams comfortable building guardrails themselves, not a hosted API or platform.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs LLM Guard for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
LLM Guard: LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. LLM Guard is open-source with 2,043 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and LLM Guard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Key differences: Akamai Firewall for AI is Commercial while LLM Guard is Free, LLM Guard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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