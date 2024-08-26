Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

QuantLayer Secure Remote Access: Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control. built by BDATA. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication via FIDO2, PKI, and certificate-based credentials, Per-resource access control limiting users to specific resources only, Device posture check before granting access..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.