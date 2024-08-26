Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. QuantLayer Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BDATA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
QuantLayer Secure Remote Access
Security teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust network access should choose QuantLayer Secure Remote Access for its passwordless architecture and per-resource access control, which eliminates the lateral movement risk that haunts traditional perimeter defenses. The 200+ global PoPs with sub-50ms latency and 99.99% uptime SLA make this viable for distributed workforces without the performance tax that kills ZTNA adoption. Skip this if your access requirements lean heavily on non-standard protocols or you need deep API-layer inspection; QuantLayer excels at identity and device posture but prioritizes access control over continuous threat detection once the session begins.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs QuantLayer Secure Remote Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
QuantLayer Secure Remote Access: Passwordless, identity-first ZTNA replacing VPNs with per-resource access control. built by BDATA. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication via FIDO2, PKI, and certificate-based credentials, Per-resource access control limiting users to specific resources only, Device posture check before granting access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. QuantLayer Secure Remote Access differentiates with Passwordless authentication via FIDO2, PKI, and certificate-based credentials, Per-resource access control limiting users to specific resources only, Device posture check before granting access.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. QuantLayer Secure Remote Access is developed by BDATA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access integrates with Akamai MFA, Akamai Secure Internet Access, Akamai App & API Protector, Google, Ping and 6 more. QuantLayer Secure Remote Access integrates with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Ping Identity, Splunk and 17 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and QuantLayer Secure Remote Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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