Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. CrowdStrike Dispersive is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Dispersive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running CrowdStrike Falcon will get immediate value from CrowdStrike Dispersive because it grounds zero trust access decisions in live endpoint risk scores rather than static identity policies. The tool's continuous authorization loop tied to Falcon's risk intelligence means a compromised device loses access in real time, not after a SOC team notices the breach. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Falcon or needs zero trust network access independent of endpoint telemetry; Dispersive is built as a Falcon extension, not a standalone platform.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Identity-aware network security integrating CrowdStrike endpoint risk scores
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs CrowdStrike Dispersive for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
CrowdStrike Dispersive: Identity-aware network security integrating CrowdStrike endpoint risk scores. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Continuous authorization based on CrowdStrike Falcon risk scores, Automatic network segmentation and isolation of high-risk endpoints, Real-time adaptive access policy enforcement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. CrowdStrike Dispersive differentiates with Continuous authorization based on CrowdStrike Falcon risk scores, Automatic network segmentation and isolation of high-risk endpoints, Real-time adaptive access policy enforcement.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. CrowdStrike Dispersive is developed by Dispersive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and CrowdStrike Dispersive serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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