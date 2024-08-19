Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..

Sec1 Kairo: DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.