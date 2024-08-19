Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence

Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.