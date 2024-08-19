Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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