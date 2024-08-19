Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for its hands-off testing model; you get actual humans running dynamic scans on your web applications instead of managing another tool license. The vendor's 90-person team operates from Ireland with direct service delivery baked into the offering, so coverage maps cleanly to ID.RA risk assessment without requiring internal expertise. Skip this if you need real-time, continuous scanning across microservices and APIs; Edgescan is built for periodic, managed assessments on traditional web apps, not DevOps velocity.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
Managed application security testing service for web applications
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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