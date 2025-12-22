Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.