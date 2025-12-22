Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for its hands-off testing model; you get actual humans running dynamic scans on your web applications instead of managing another tool license. The vendor's 90-person team operates from Ireland with direct service delivery baked into the offering, so coverage maps cleanly to ID.RA risk assessment without requiring internal expertise. Skip this if you need real-time, continuous scanning across microservices and APIs; Edgescan is built for periodic, managed assessments on traditional web apps, not DevOps velocity.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Managed application security testing service for web applications
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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