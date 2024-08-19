Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.

AppCheck Web App Scanner

SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.