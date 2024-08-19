Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Akamai. AppCheck Web App Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs AppCheck Web App Scanner for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. AppCheck Web App Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and AppCheck Web App Scanner serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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