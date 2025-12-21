Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

ThreatSTOP IP Defense: Cloud service that automates threat blocking on firewalls, routers & switches. built by ThreatSTOP. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence updates from hundreds of sources, Integration with firewalls, routers, switches, load balancers, and IDPS, Over 600 customizable security policies..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.