Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Sucuri Website Security: Cloud-based website security platform with WAF, malware removal, and CDN. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Cloud-based Website Application Firewall, Unlimited malware and hack removals by security analysts, Automated security scanning for malware and vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.