Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending application traffic at scale will get the most from Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller, especially those needing load balancing and WAF in a single appliance without separate point products. PCI-DSS compliance support and real-time application traffic monitoring address the compliance burden that typically forces these organizations to run parallel security stacks. Skip this if you're building a pure cloud-native architecture; Ivanti's strength is hybrid environments where virtual traffic management and application layer defense need to move together.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller differentiates with Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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