Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

SaaS Alerts SaaS Monitoring: ML-based SaaS user behavior monitoring and automated threat remediation. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Machine learning-based user behavior analysis across SaaS applications, Real-time alerting on suspicious or abnormal activity, Automated threat remediation without human interaction..

Both serve the Bot Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.