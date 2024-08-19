Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption: Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, Automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, Detection of suspicious URLs and QR codes in scam content..

Both serve the Bot Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.