Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..

Both serve the Bot Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.