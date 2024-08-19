Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

Quad9

Small to mid-market security teams without dedicated DNS filtering infrastructure should start with Quad9, since it blocks malicious domains at the recursive resolver level before traffic ever reaches your network. The service blocks against multiple threat intelligence feeds including abuse.ch and Spamhaus, and requires zero endpoint deployment or license management. Skip this if you need role-based access controls, custom blocklists tuned to your industry, or DNS logging that feeds into your SIEM; Quad9 prioritizes simplicity and privacy over operational visibility.