Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Quad9 is a free intrusion detection and prevention systems tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Small to mid-market security teams without dedicated DNS filtering infrastructure should start with Quad9, since it blocks malicious domains at the recursive resolver level before traffic ever reaches your network. The service blocks against multiple threat intelligence feeds including abuse.ch and Spamhaus, and requires zero endpoint deployment or license management. Skip this if you need role-based access controls, custom blocklists tuned to your industry, or DNS logging that feeds into your SIEM; Quad9 prioritizes simplicity and privacy over operational visibility.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Quad9 for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Quad9: A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector and Quad9 serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Key differences: Akamai App & API Protector is Commercial while Quad9 is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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