Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Prophaze API Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Prophaze API Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox