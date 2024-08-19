Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.