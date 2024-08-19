Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Impart WAF is a commercial api security tool by Impart Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Teams shipping APIs at startup speed need Impart WAF because its AssemblyScript rules and Terraform integration let developers write and test WAF policy the same way they write application code, eliminating the security-ops bottleneck that kills deployment velocity. The runtime rule graphs and automatic false positive detection reduce alert fatigue by half compared to signature-based WAF, and JWT-plus-API-key authorization analysis catches account takeover attempts that simpler tools miss entirely. Skip this if your org still uses WAF primarily for perimeter defense against script kiddies; Impart is built for teams defending APIs and microservices that move faster than traditional security workflows allow.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Modern WAF with code-based rules and developer-focused workflow integration
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Impart WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Impart WAF: Modern WAF with code-based rules and developer-focused workflow integration. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat detection including SQL injection and XSS, Account takeover detection for credential stuffing and password spraying, Attribute-based blocking by API token, authorization header, or session cookie..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Impart WAF differentiates with OWASP Top 10 threat detection including SQL injection and XSS, Account takeover detection for credential stuffing and password spraying, Attribute-based blocking by API token, authorization header, or session cookie.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Impart WAF is developed by Impart Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. Impart WAF integrates with Terraform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai App & API Protector and Impart WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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