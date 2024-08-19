Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Impart WAF: Modern WAF with code-based rules and developer-focused workflow integration. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat detection including SQL injection and XSS, Account takeover detection for credential stuffing and password spraying, Attribute-based blocking by API token, authorization header, or session cookie..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.