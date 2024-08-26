Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Silverfort Authentication Firewall: Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.