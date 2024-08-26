Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Account Protector is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Akamai. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against credential abuse and account takeover should pick Akamai Account Protector for its device and network profiling that catches anomalies before login completes, not after. Its real-time risk scoring across the entire account lifecycle, combined with edge-native mitigation, means you're blocking threats at velocity rather than investigating them in logs afterward. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or deep integration with your existing identity platform; Account Protector is built for prevention and speeds past most ITDR tools on the detect-and-stop cycle.
Silverfort Authentication Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise security teams will get the most from Silverfort Authentication Firewall if lateral movement is your primary concern and you need to enforce it without agents or proxies. The agentless deployment model addresses a real pain point: you can segment identity-based access and block NTLM/Kerberos abuse at protocol level without touching endpoints or requiring network appliances. Skip this if your organization lacks mature Active Directory hygiene or runs primarily cloud-native workloads where on-premises authentication controls have limited reach; Silverfort's strength lies in hybrid environments where traditional identity infrastructure is still the security perimeter.
Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators
Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Account Protector vs Silverfort Authentication Firewall for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..
Silverfort Authentication Firewall: Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Account Protector differentiates with User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey. Silverfort Authentication Firewall differentiates with Real-time authentication monitoring and blocking, Identity-based access segmentation, Protocol-level enforcement for NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP.
Akamai Account Protector is developed by Akamai. Silverfort Authentication Firewall is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Account Protector and Silverfort Authentication Firewall serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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