Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Imperva Account Takeover Protection: Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Multi-layered detection engine for login traffic analysis, Zero-day leaked credentials detection, User behavior anomaly detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.