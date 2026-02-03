Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.

Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation

SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see the biggest ROI from Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation because its AI-powered deduplication and runtime-aware prioritization actually tells you which CVEs matter in your environment instead of surfacing thousands of false positives. The platform covers both ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring agents, which means faster onboarding across hybrid cloud without fighting your DevOps team for access. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or threat hunting; Zafran is explicitly biased toward discovery and remediation, not detection and investigation.