Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

spiderSilk: AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection. built by SpiderSilk. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.