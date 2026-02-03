Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. spiderSilk is a commercial exposure management tool by SpiderSilk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find spiderSilk's value in its AI-native discovery that catches what traditional asset inventories miss, particularly shadow infrastructure and third-party exposures. The platform maps to five of six NIST CSF 2.0 core functions with particular strength in ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get genuine supply chain visibility alongside your own asset hygiene. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95 percent asset inventory coverage or needs deep forensics and recovery capabilities; spiderSilk prioritizes external threat surface mapping over incident response depth.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs spiderSilk for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
spiderSilk: AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection. built by SpiderSilk. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. spiderSilk differentiates with Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. spiderSilk is developed by SpiderSilk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and spiderSilk serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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