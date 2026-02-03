Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Seemplicity Exposure Management: Continuous threat exposure management platform for vulnerability remediation. built by Seemplicity. Core capabilities include Security findings aggregation and deduplication across multiple tools, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation owner identification, Automated routing of remediation tasks to development and operations teams..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.